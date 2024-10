Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government says a ballistic missile that North Korea launched Thursday morning appears to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.The Japanese defense ministry said North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile eastward at 7:11 a.m. and that it seemed to have landed outside the zone in waters west of Okushiri Island, Hokkaido, at 8:37 a.m.The flight lasted 86 minutes, longer than any other ballistic missile launched by North Korea so far.A ministry official said the missile may have been fired at a lofted trajectory, meaning it traveled at a steep, almost vertical angle.According to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the Japan Coast Guard said around 8:40 a.m. that the missile appeared to have already fallen, quoting an announcement from the Japanese defense ministry.The Japan Coast Guard ordered ships to remain alert for further information.