Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s industrial output and consumption decreased in September, while investment increased more than eight percent.According to data from Statistics Korea on Thursday, the industrial production index dropped zero-point-three percent from a month earlier to 113-point-six in September.The index rebounded in August after falling for three straight months, but dropped again in September.Production in the mining and manufacturing industries declined by zero-point-two percent in September, with chip production falling two-point-six percent on-month.Output in the service industry decreased by zero-point-seven percent on-month in September.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, declined zero-point-four percent from the previous month.Facility investments, however, jumped eight-point-four percent month-on-month in September.