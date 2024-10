Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics’ third-quarter profit soared from a year earlier, but earnings from its core semiconductor business sharply declined.The South Korean tech giant said in a regulatory filing Thursday that it posted an operating profit of nine-point-18 trillion won, or about six-point-66 billion U.S. dollars, in the July-September period, up 277 percent from a year earlier.The operating profit was about ten percent lower than market expectations.Revenue increased 17 percent on-year to 79-point-98 trillion won, a record-high quarterly figure.Samsung’s chipmaking division posted an operating profit of three-point-86 trillion won, even lower than the revised market prediction of four-point-two trillion won.