Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has condemned North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) test and urged the North to engage in serious dialogue.White House National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett issued the condemnation in a statement on Thursday, calling the launch a flagrant breach of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.The spokesperson said that while the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command believes the test did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to any U.S. allies, it needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region.The statement said the test shows that North Korea continues to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people.The official then urged all countries to condemn the violations and call on Pyongyang to cease its destabilizing actions and engage in serious dialogue.