Photo : YONHAP News

The Czech antitrust watchdog has reportedly put a temporary hold on a nuclear deal with a South Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP).According to the French news service AFP on Wednesday, an official from the Office for the Protection of Competition said the hold was a preliminary step in response to appeals filed by Westinghouse and the French energy company Electricité de France.The two companies are disputing the Czech authorities’ choice of KHNP as the preferred bidder for the nuclear deal.The official reportedly said the preliminary measure was standard procedure in a case like this and does not indicate what the final outcome will be.ČEZ Group, the power company awarding the project, told Reuters that the company is convinced it acted in accordance with all applicable laws at every step of the process.