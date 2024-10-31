Yoon Orders Strong Response to N. Korean ICBM Test

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed the National Security Council(NSC) to respond strongly to North Korea’s provocations and prepare thoroughly so the North cannot carry out any surprise provocations.Yoon gave the instructions Thursday after being immediately informed by the National Security Office(NSO) that the military detected a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch early that morning.At an emergency session of the NSC standing committee presided over by national security adviser Shin Won-sik, the participants strongly condemned the provocative act, saying it presents a serious threat to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and around the world.They also said Pyongyang has violated United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions by launching the ICBM and by deploying troops in support of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.The committee pledged to immediately and sternly respond to any further provocations from the North based on Seoul and Washington’s combined defense posture, and to bolster trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.They also agreed to impose new unilateral sanctions against the North in response to the latest provocation, and to closely cooperate with allied nations and the international community to more effectively enforce the global sanctions.