Abductees’ Families Call Off Anti-Pyongyang Balloon Launch in Border City

Photo : KBS News

A group representing families of South Koreans abducted by North Korea called off plans to send anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets north of the border, amid opposition from residents and the presence of law enforcement officers.Choi Seong-ryong, the head of the association, announced the decision Thursday at a press conference in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, a city near the inter-Korean border.The families initially planned to attach photos of the six abductees to large balloons along with U.S. dollar bills and 100-thousand propaganda leaflets.They intend to arrange a similar activity in the future, but they plan to use drones instead of balloons.The provincial government, regional police and fire authorities dispatched a total of about 800 officers to prevent the balloon launch for safety reasons.Under the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety, Gyeonggi Province has designated Paju a “danger zone” and made it illegal to send items over the inter-Korean border.The border communities of Gimpo and Yeoncheon, also in Gyeonggi Province, have also been designated as “danger zones.”