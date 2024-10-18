Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Number of Foreign Visitors in September Returns to Pre-Pandemic Level

Written: 2024-10-31 14:47:09Updated: 2024-10-31 17:40:17

Number of Foreign Visitors in September Returns to Pre-Pandemic Level

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreign visitors in South Korea last month returned to the pre-pandemic level.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) on Thursday, one-point-46 million foreigners visited the country in September, up 33-point-four percent from a year earlier.

The latest tally is also zero-point-three percent higher than the count from September 2019, before the first case of COVID-19. 

This is the first time the number of foreign tourists has risen above the pre-pandemic figure.

Chinese tourists accounted for the highest proportion of the total, numbering 423-thousand. 

Japanese nationals were next at 311-thousand, followed by people from Taiwan at 126-thousand.

The cumulative number of foreigners arriving in the country between January and September jumped 58-point-seven percent on-year to 12-point-14 million, which is 94 percent of the number before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 21-point-two million South Koreans traveled overseas during the first nine months of this year, 96 percent of the number before the pandemic.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >