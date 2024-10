Photo : YONHAP News

Incheon’s Ganghwa County, near the inter-Korean border, has designated itself a “danger zone” effective Friday and issued an administrative order banning the dissemination of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets north of the border.According to county officials on Thursday, the decision stems from concerns that the leaflets could provoke North Korea, which has already been causing harm to residents since July by blaring out propaganda broadcasts on loudspeakers.The danger zone designation is in accordance with the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety.Access to the area will be prohibited for those seeking to engage in propaganda activity, while the preparation, transportation and dissemination of leaflets and other items will be strictly controlled.