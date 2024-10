Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said North Korea may have fired a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) on Thursday, using the recently unveiled 12-axle transporter erector launcher(TEL).At a press briefing, Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-joon shared the early-stage assessment, adding that further analysis is necessary to determine whether the missile is an improved version of the existing Hwasong-18 or a completely new model.Although it did not disclose details of the missile’s maximum altitude or travel time, the military said its assessment is similar to Japan’s.The spokesperson said Pyongyang may be aiming to develop the capabilities to load a heavier warhead and strike any part of the United States.When asked about the North’s intentions with the latest test, the spokesperson said the military views it as part of the regime’s strategy to gain leverage ahead of next week’s U.S. presidential election.