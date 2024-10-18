Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Unveils Audio of Conversation between Yoon, Myung Tae-kyun

Written: 2024-10-31 15:20:31Updated: 2024-10-31 16:39:51

DP Unveils Audio of Conversation between Yoon, Myung Tae-kyun

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) disclosed an audio file of a conversation between President Yoon Suk Yeol and power broker Myung Tae-kyun, claiming it proves that Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee interfered in election nominations.

In the audio file released by the main opposition during a press conference Thursday, the president can be heard saying he has asked the ruling People Power Party(PPP) nomination committee to consider candidacy for former Rep. Kim Young-sun. 

Kim was elected to parliament during by-elections in June 2022.

The DP claimed the audio file is of a conversation between Yoon and Myung on May 9, 2022, the day before Yoon’s inauguration, and that it is a re-recording of a playback that Myung presented to an acquaintance on June 15 that year.

DP Rep. Seo Young-kyo said her party intends to look into whether what is said in the audio constitutes a violation of the Political Parties Act.

Myung, a self-styled  political consultant, is also suspected of meddling in the ruling party’s candidate nomination process ahead of the April general elections, with the first lady allegedly playing a role.

The presidential office, in response, said Yoon was not briefed by the nomination committee as the president-elect, nor did he give any orders. 

It added that then-PPP chief Lee Jun-seok and then-committee chair Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun had the authority over decisions.

Yoon Sang-hyun denied the DP’s latest claims, saying he had not consulted with the president on the matter and that the nominations were decided based on principles and standards.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >