Top Office Denies Pres. Yoon's Involvement in Candidate Nominations in Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Office on Thursday denied the opposition's allegations that President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife interfered in the People Power Party's(PPP) nomination process for the June 2022 by-elections, when he was a president-elect.In a press release, the top office said that at the time, president-elect Yoon did not receive any reports on nominations from the nomination management committee, nor did he give any instructions on the nominations of candidates.It further clarified that the then-party chairman Lee Jun-seok and the nomination committee chief Yoon Sang-hyun were the decision-makers at the time.The top office added that the party had decided to make strategic nominations and determined that Kim Young-sun was fit to run for the Changwon Uichang constituency in South Gyeongsang Province.The press release comes as the Democratic Party(DP) released a recording of a phone call between Yoon and Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed political broker, where the president recommended Kim to run in the by-election.