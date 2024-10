Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military on Thursday issued a stern warning in response to North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM), calling it a clear provocation that violates UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.During a press briefing, Major General An Chan-myong, who heads the operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), said the military condemns the illegal and reckless provocation of the Kim Jong-un regime.He stressed that Seoul strongly urges an immediate halt to actions that threaten peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the international community.An also called for the halt of trash-balloon launches, preparations for nuclear tests deployment of what he called mercenaries as cannon fodder to Russia.He added that despite repeated warnings from Seoul, Pyongyang continues to engage in illegal provocations, stressing that North Korea will bear full responsibility for all consequences that follow.