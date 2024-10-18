Czech Delegation from Nuclear Power Plant Contracting Agency to Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Czech electricity authority, which selected a South Korean consortium as the preferred bidder for the construction of two new nuclear reactors, will send a large delegation to South Korea next month to negotiate the final contract.According to industry sources on Thursday, Elektrárna Dukovany II, a subsidiary of the Czech power company CEZ and the entity commissioning the Dukovany nuclear project, will send a delegation of around 60 people to South Korea around November 10 to conduct detailed negotiations with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power(KHNP).The delegation will include nuclear energy experts, representatives of the commissioning agency, and high-ranking officials from CEZ.During the visit, the delegation plans to hold the final negotiations with KHNP.The Czech antitrust authority has reportedly put a temporary hold on the nuclear deal in response to appeals filed by Westinghouse and the French energy company Electricité de France.Meanwhile, the South Korean government and KHNP believe that the temporary hold is merely a standard procedure following the appeals, and does not expect it to affect negotiations on the deal, the conclusion of which is aimed for March next year. The review period by the Czech antitrust authority is reported to be 60 to 90 days.