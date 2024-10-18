Gov't to Control Export of 15 Items Needed for N. Korea's Solid-fuel Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

In the wake of North Korea’s launch on Thursday of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM), the government has decided to regulate exports to the North of items that can be used to develop solid-fuel ballistic missiles.The government revealed export controls on 15 goods and materials that the North needs to make solid-fuel missiles but cannot produce on its own.Among the items that will be subject to export controls are ammonium perchlorate, sodium chloride, natural rubber, Thiokol rubber, carbon fiber bearing, electronic accelerometer and thermal battery.Exports of such goods and materials to North Korea via a third country will be banned under the Public Notice of Special Measures on Trade to Undertake Obligations for International Peace and Security Maintenance.The government said it plans to share the list of the items with allies, adding that if they are reflected on other country’s export control lists, the move will help enhance the implementation of international sanctions against the reclusive state.