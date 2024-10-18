[Full Text] KBS Exclusive Interview with Zelenskyy - III

Photo : KBS

■ “Territorial compromise, including Donetsk, out of the question in the event of ceasefire negotiations”Q. Here are some questions on the war situation. First, I cannot help but ask you about the U.S. presidential election. Former U.S. President and presidential nominee Donald Trump had previously mentioned peace negotiations. What would be Ukraine’s nonnegotiable conditions for such talks? For example, would a ceasefire be possible without Ukraine fully regaining all of its territory, such as Donetsk? Could Ukraine’s NATO membership be a topic in such negotiations?A. Under its constitution, Ukraine does not have the right to give up its territory. Even if Putin has amended the constitution and declared that occupied Ukrainian regions are Russian territory, Ukraine will never accept this. This is impossible regardless of who the U.S. president is and how much longer Putin is in power. The new U.S. president could strengthen support for Ukraine or weaken it. If support is reduced, Russia will get the opportunity to seize more territory and Ukraine won’t be able to win this war. This is the reality. Therefore, a diplomatic solution in line with U.S. policy could be sought instead of a territorial compromise. If Trump is elected and wants a fast solution and tries to force Ukraine to give up everything and negotiate with Russia, that will not be possible at this time.Q. Some Western media are saying your “Victory Plan” may be a justification for negotiations. What does this plan mean for Ukraine, and do you have a Plan B in case Western support is reduced?A. Is the “Victory Plan” for negotiations? In any case, yes. The “Victory Plan” aims to strengthen Ukraine’s position. And we have always said that Ukraine is ready to engage in diplomacy based on a strong position. Diplomacy signifies a certain form of negotiations. In terms of the form of the negotiations, we have proposed the peace summit and our formula. These are our proposals and methods that we can achieve. I believe that so far, no world leader has provided a substantial solution to end the war. There have only been noisy political statements.Q. Since August, Ukraine has controlled the Kursk region. What is your strategic plan for this region? Some Western observers say Russia may decide not to retake this region. Could this region be used as a negotiation card for future peace talks?A. Russia is deploying troops to regions it wants to occupy and currently has stationed some 45-thousand troops in Kursk. Due to a shortage of troops, they are bringing in even North Korean soldiers. This is proof that Russia is suffering a shortage in its own forces. They tried to destroy and invade northern areas and regions near Sumy, but we stopped them and defended big cities like Kharkiv. We are not aiming for invasion and are focusing only on getting back our territory. If the current military operation has an impact at the end of the war or during diplomatic negotiations, we will make the most of it.Interview conducted by Kim Kyung-jin, KBSEnglish translations by KBS World English News Service