[Full Text] KBS Exclusive Interview with Zelenskyy - II

■ North Korean prisoners of war won’t be sent to South Korea, but will be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia.Q. If North Korean soldiers desert their positions or are captured as prisoners of war, what will Ukraine do? Could they be sent to South Korea?A. We currently treat all captives as prisoners of war, regardless of their nationality, and consider it important to preserve their lives. We respect international law and do not torture prisoners of war. This is in contrast to the Russian military, which has tortured our soldiers. What is most important for us is to increase the resources we have to exchange for prisoners of war in Russia. Therefore, we are ready to exchange North Korean troops for Ukrainians.Q. South Korea has mentioned the possibility of dispatching a “monitoring team” to Ukraine to observe North Korean troops. Could the team discuss desertions by North Korean soldiers?A. I am not sure what will happen. We think it is important to exchange information and to cooperate.■ Ukraine will consider bringing Kim Jong-un to the International Criminal Court if North Korean troops use military force against Ukrainian citizens.Q. Ukraine has filed declarations with the International Criminal Court accusing President Putin of war crimes. Are you considering filing a similar report against Chairman Kim Jong-un as an accomplice to the war?A. We will make a decision (on whether to file claims) after North Korean troops use military force against Ukrainian citizens. But if South Korea supports our actions, we believe we are ready to take countermeasures together with our allies.■ The price of deployment is technology — North Korea will dispatch a significant number of workers to Russian drone factories.Q. What is the price that Ukrainian intelligence authorities believe Russia will pay North Korea in return for deploying its troops?A. It will be the technology that they use in war. They use drones, various missiles and weapons. Russia relies on North Korean shells because it doesn’t have enough of its own, but it possesses some long-range shells and is increasing production. Russia also has facilities to produce Shahid drones provided by the Iranian government. So North Korea will gain experience in munitions factories, particularly by working at drone factories. This is why I call it “modern war technology.” This will include ballistics, drones, air defense networks and military training instruction for combat tactics on the battlefield. It will be ground warfare, mobilizing considerable manpower and shells. It will be a gruesome war. All this is possible. And I am certain that Russia is providing financial support to North Korea. North Korea will gain these technologies, while civilians will have the opportunity to gain experience working at factories and receive monetary incentives too.■ What Ukraine wants most from South Korea is an air defense system.Q. Let me ask you a few questions about Ukraine’s relationship with South Korea. You recently held phone talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol, and a South Korean delegation will visit Ukraine. What will the discussions focus on?A. They will focus on how we can help each other. We know exactly what we need from South Korea, and we hope to rely on your country. What we need first is a defense system, particularly an air defense system. We are short on time to build a complete air defense network against Russia. This is because Ukraine has a large territory and Russia has many missiles. We also think the exchange of information is very important. It will be important for both our nations for our intelligence agencies to cooperate. We are cooperating with the U.S., Europe and the U.K. in this way and believe it is time to cooperate with South Korea now. To tell you the truth, if South Korea wants to know North Korea’s true capabilities, if it wants to confirm the real value of North Korean soldiers, it will be helpful for South Korea to access information from here.Q. Who is Ukraine’s lead delegate to South Korea? Will they be from the military or intelligence? And what is their chief mission?A. We are not ready to disclose a specific name. We have already selected the official and sincerely hope that the South Korean leadership will meet them. We have discussed the delegation’s mission. I believe we can prepare a specific agenda for the South Korean leadership after the South Korean and Ukrainian teams meet in Ukraine.Q. A South Korean government official has said Ukraine has not asked South Korea to provide 155-millimeter artillery shells.A. I believe we have taken a very cautious approach to South Korea so far. South Korea, too, has taken a rather cautious stance with regard to support for Ukraine. Providing financial, humanitarian or medical support is different from providing weapons support. As a result, we plan to make a specific request once North Korea gains the official status that its army has come to fight Ukrainian citizens. This will be carried out simultaneously with our envoy, who will visit South Korea soon, and discussions will be held on weapons support. Though I am not certain what answer South Korea will give, we truly hope to get help. The request will include artillery support and some unofficial but important calls, including air defense systems.Q. Meanwhile, there is strong public opposition in South Korea to the idea of providing military support to Ukraine. Though the South Korean people understand Ukraine’s situation, they are concerned about Russia’s intervention on the Korean Peninsula now that North Korea and Russia have formed an alliance. In particular, there is a widespread view that South Korea and North Korea should not fight a so-called “proxy war” in Europe. Are you aware of these concerns regarding South Korea?A. I am aware that South Korea is taking a cautious stance on this war. However, this war is not only Ukraine’s war. Because of Russia, this war is no longer solely Ukraine’s war. Russia got North Korea involved, and they will not give up nor stop. There will be Iran and other countries. I think South Korea cannot wait. If North Korea gets support from Russia, you will need a strong ally. You cannot stand alone against North Korea and Russia. They attacked us and almost invaded us. We rose up and fought them and fortunately won. However, this fight is one that we may not win. This is the result of this tragedy. The distance between North Korea and Seoul falls within the range of current shells. An air defense cannot protect you. Just like shells completely destroyed cities and villages in Ukraine. Dozens of cities and villages were destroyed. I am sorry to say this, but I hope your country does not suffer this kind of tragedy.Interview conducted by Kim Kyung-jin, KBSEnglish translations by KBS World English News Service