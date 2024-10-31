[KBS Exclusive] Zelenskyy: Battle Set to Break Out with N. Korean Troops within Days

Photo : KBS

[KBS Exclusive Interview with President Zelenskyy]Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied a string of reports that North Korean troops have already engaged in battle as part of Russia’s war with Ukraine, that they have already seen fatalities, and that some have even advanced into Ukrainian territory. Zelenskyy spoke to KBS about the impending combat with the North Korean troops, what Pyongyang will gain in return for their deployment, and what his country needs from South Korea.Report: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he expects combat to begin in a few days between his troops and the North Korean soldiers.[Sound bite: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukrainian-English)](Question: “Have North Korean troops engaged in battle with Ukrainian forces?”)Zelenskyy: “No, not yet. I believe this will occur not within months, but within days.”(Question: “So there have been no North Korean casualties as of yet?”)Zelenskyy: “So far, North Korean troops have not engaged in battle. They are preparing to be deployed for battle.”In an exclusive interview with KBS, held Wednesday in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, Zelenskyy said Russia will dispatch the North Korean soldiers to the front lines in an attempt to minimize deaths among the Russian troops.[Sound bite: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukrainian-English)]“As I said earlier, they (Russians) will use these (North Korean) troops. And many will die. And they (Russians) will use all means to sacrifice as many North Korean troops as possible. In other words, they (Russians) will station North Korean troops on the front lines, and will sacrifice them more than Russian troops.”If any North Korean soldiers are captured in battle, he said they will not be sent to South Korea but will be exchanged with Ukrainian soldiers held captive by Russia.[Sound bite: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukrainian-English)]“We respect international law and do not torture prisoners of war. This is in contrast to the Russian military, which has tortured our soldiers. What is most important for us is to increase the resources we have to exchange for prisoners of war in Russia. Therefore, we are ready to exchange North Korean troops for Ukrainians.”While sustaining significant damage, the Ukrainian president said the North Korean soldiers will get tactical battle experience while North Korean civilians will acquire drone technology and other military technology at Russian manufacturing facilities.[Sound bite: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukrainian-English)]“Russia also has facilities to produce Shahid drones provided by the Iranian government. So North Korea will gain experience in munitions factories, particularly by working at drone factories.”Zelenskyy said the war is no longer simply between his country and Russia.He called for South Korea’s help, specifically in the form of the country’s advanced air defense system.In early September, Zelenskyy introduced a victory plan intended to force Russia to negotiate on Kyiv’s terms.During the interview with KBS, he reiterated that Ukraine has no intention of giving up any part of its territory, saying this would be a violation of his country’s constitution.Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine fully withdraw from four partially occupied oblasts that Moscow annexed in 2022 for peace negotiations. Kyiv rejected the proposal.Interview conducted by Kim Kyung-jin, KBSEnglish translations by KBS World English News Service