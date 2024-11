Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said Friday that the missile it launched the previous day was the new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) and declared the test a success.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the Missile Administration conducted the test under the guidance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The KCNA said the missile reached an altitude of seven-thousand-687-point-five kilometers and traveled one-thousand-one-point-two kilometers, flying for about 86 minutes before landing on target in open waters in the East Sea.Kim reportedly expressed great satisfaction with the results and said his country has secured a hegemonic position in the development of nuclear weapons, calling that position “irreversible.”The report said the Hwasong-19 and Hwasong-18 ICBMs will reliably protect North Korea by deterring enemy aggression.