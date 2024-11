Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council is likely to meet Monday to discuss the recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) by North Korea.Quoting diplomatic sources, Reuters reported Thursday that the United States, France, Japan, Malta, South Korea, Slovenia and Britain requested the meeting.UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the missile test in a statement on Thursday, calling it a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.The UN chief said diplomatic engagement is the only pathway to sustainable peace.