Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Top Diplomats from S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea-Russia Ties

Written: 2024-11-01 11:06:59Updated: 2024-11-01 11:37:33

Top Diplomats from S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea-Russia Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats from South Korea and the United States held talks Thursday to discuss bilateral relations, Korean Peninsula issues and trilateral cooperation with Japan. 

According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Friday, foreign minister Cho Tae-yul met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington the previous day on the sidelines of the “two-plus-two” meeting for the two countries’ defense and foreign policy chiefs.

The ministry said the top diplomats discussed shared concerns about the deepening ties between Russia and North Korea, including the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.

The two sides reportedly agreed to cooperate and share information on signs of North Korean soldiers being deployed for combat with Ukraine.

Cho requested Blinken’s efforts to ensure that the deeper trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, and bilateral agreements Seoul and Washington made under the Biden administration, continue under Biden’s successor. 

Blinken said there is solid bipartisan support in the U.S. for the South Korea-U.S. alliance, and he pledged to do his part to advance bilateral relations further.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >