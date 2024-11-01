Exports Rise 4.6% in October

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports expanded on-year by more than four percent in October, marking 13 consecutive months of growth.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 57-point-five billion U.S. dollars last month, up four-point-six percent from a year earlier.Shipments of semiconductors, the country’s key export item, jumped more than 40 percent on-year last month to 12-point-five billion dollars, posting a rise for the 12th consecutive month.Automobile exports grew five-point-five percent on-year to six-point-two billion dollars, the highest figure for any October.Exports to China increased ten-point-nine percent from a year ago, while exports to the United States increased three-point-four percent.Imports grew one-point-seven percent on-year to stand at 54-point-three billion dollars in October, resulting in a trade surplus for the 17th consecutive month with three-point-one billion dollars.