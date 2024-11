Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating has fallen below 20 percent, hitting its lowest point since he took office in May 2022.In a Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand-five adults nationwide, conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, 19 percent of respondents approved of Yoon’s handling of state affairs, down one percentage point from last week’s survey.The figure fell below 20 percent for the first time since the launch of the Yoon administration.A majority, 72 percent of respondents, disapproved of his job performance, up two percentage points from last week.When asked to specify reasons, 17 percent of respondents pointed to concerns related to first lady Kim Keon-hee, while 14 percent cited worsening economic conditions and rising living costs.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.