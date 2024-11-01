S. Korea, US to Launch Solar Observation Instrument to Int’l Space Station

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will launch a jointly developed instrument to the International Space Station(ISS) to help scientists learn more about the solar wind.According to the Korea AeroSpace Administration and the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, the Coronal Diagnostic Experiment(CODEX) instrument aboard Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket take off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 11:29 a.m. this coming Tuesday, Korea Standard Time.CODEX is a coronagraph, an instrument that scientists use to observe the sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona.Developed in collaboration with NASA, it is the world’s first coronagraph designed to provide details on how and what heats the solar wind so rapidly.The mission is expected to improve space weather predictions.A freighter carrying CODEX is scheduled to dock at the ISS 13 hours after liftoff, before the coronagraph is fully installed on the space station’s external payload platform within the first week or so.