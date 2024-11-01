Ministry: N. Korea Has Various Objectives in Test-Firing ICBM ahead of US Elecction

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs assessed that North Korea likely has various objectives behind its test launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) days ahead of the U.S. presidential election.At a press briefing on Friday, unification ministry deputy spokesperson Kim In-ae said the North has likely sought to flaunt its nuclear and missile advancement, ramp up pressure against the U.S., while diverting attention away from its troop deployment in the Ukraine war.The deputy spokesperson said the North's ballistic missile launch is a violation of United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions and a clear provocation that seriously threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula.The ministry assessed that the ICBM launch was a step succeeding Pyongyang's unveiling of a uranium enrichment facility in September, as well as of a strategic missile base last month.An official at the ministry said by displaying its nuclear and missile capabilities, the regime is assumed to be pressuring Washington to sincerely respond to its demands for a recognition as a nuclear state and to have economic sanctions lifted.