Online Shopping Transactions Grow at Slowest Pace for Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

Online shopping transactions grew at the slowest pace for the month in September following recent payment delays by online platforms TMON and WeMakePrice.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, transactions in September reached 19-point-six trillion won, or around 14 billion U.S. dollars, up two percent compared to a year earlier, slowing from on-year rises of over eleven percent in January and February this year.Purchase of e-coupons services dropped 48-point-eight percent on-year, while travel and transportation services fell three percent. Transactions of automobiles and parts declined 39 percent as demand reduced over electric vehicle battery fire concerns.Transactions of telecommunication devices jumped 94-point-nine percent on-year following release of new smartphone models, and those of culture and leisure services rose 48-point-two percent.Mobile shopping, meanwhile, expanded seven-point-seven percent on-year to 14-point-nine trillion won, with the mobile portion accounting for 76-point-three percent of all online transactions.