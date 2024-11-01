Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parties Clash over Accusations that Yoon Interfered in 2022 By-Election

Written: 2024-11-01 15:11:27Updated: 2024-11-01 16:17:11

Parties Clash over Accusations that Yoon Interfered in 2022 By-Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The two major rival parties continued to clash over a 2022 conversation between President Yoon Suk Yeol and power broker Myung Tae-kyun, which the opposition cites as proof that the president and the first lady meddled in party politics. 

At a meeting with party representatives and regional office chiefs on Friday, main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung said the people had expected a law-abiding government, but that the current government seems to have become a lawbreaking government instead.

In an audio file of the conversation in question, which took place May 9, 2022, then-president-elect Yoon can be heard saying he has asked the ruling People Power Party nomination committee to consider candidacy for former Rep. Kim Young-sun. 

Kim was elected to parliament in a by-election in June 2022.

Yoo Sang-bum, the ruling party’s senior member on the parliamentary Legislation Committee, said Yoon never broke any laws. 

Yoo referred to the case of former President Roh Moo-hyun, who was accused of illegal electioneering in 2004 and impeached, but later reinstated by the Constitutional Court.

Myung, a self-styled political consultant, is also suspected of interfering in the ruling party’s candidate nomination process ahead of the April general elections, with the first lady allegedly playing a role.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >