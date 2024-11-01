First Lady’s Absence from National Assembly Audit Causes Strife

Photo : YONHAP News

The two major rival parties locked horns over first lady Kim Keon-hee’s absence from a parliamentary audit hearing, as well as an audio file suggesting President Yoon Suk Yeol may have interfered in the nomination process before an election.At a parliamentary audit by the House Steering Committee on Friday, chair Park Chan-dae said absent witnesses should be ordered to appear, including the first lady and several presidential aides.But ruling People Power Party lawmakers on the panel demanded an apology, accusing him of conducting the proceedings unilaterally.People Power Party Rep. Kang Myoung-gu questioned the authenticity of the audio file released by the main opposition Democratic Party the previous day of a conversation between President Yoon and power broker Myung Tae-kyun.In the audio file of the conversation, which took place May 9, 2022, then-president-elect Yoon can be heard saying he has asked the PPP nomination committee to consider candidacy for former Rep. Kim Young-sun.Kim was elected to parliament in a by-election in June 2022.Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk repeatedly denied that Yoon was advised or briefed by the ruling party on the nominations before or after taking office in May 2022.