[KBS Exclusive] Zelenskyy: Ukraine Needs Assistance from S. Korea with Air Defense Network

In an exclusive interview with KBS on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his nation needs an air defense system to protect itself from Russia, and that he hopes he can rely on South Korea’s assistance in the matter.During the interview in Uzhhorod, western Ukraine, Zelenskyy also said he is open to sharing more information with South Korea regarding North Korean troop movements.[Sound bite: KBS exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy(Ukrainian-English)]“What we need first is a defense system, particularly an air defense system. We are short on time to build a complete air defense network against Russia. This is because Ukraine has a large territory and Russia has many missiles.”[Sound bite: KBS exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy(Ukrainian-English)]“To tell you the truth, if South Korea wants to know North Korea’s true capabilities, if it wants to confirm the real value of North Korean soldiers, it will be helpful for South Korea to access information from here.”Zelenskyy said he believes that, by deploying his troops to support Russia, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will gain a military with actual combat experience and expertise in modern warfare, including the use of drones, missiles, and video piloting for unmanned aerial vehicles.He stressed that Pyongyang will obtain from Moscow the technology it needs to advance its weapons programs. He added he is certain Russia is also providing financial support to North Korea.Interview conducted by Kim Kyung-jin; English translation by KBS World English News Service