Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain is forecast for Jeju Island and the nation’s southern coastal regions through Saturday due to the indirect impact of Typhoon Kong-rey.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, Jeju will see between 80 and 150 millimeters of rain through Saturday.Up to 300 millimeters or more can be expected to pound the island’s mountainous areas, while the mainland’s southern coastal areas could see up to 100 millimeters or more.Winds of up to 20 meters per second could accompany downpours in some of those regions.Skies are expected to clear up in the southern regions as early as Saturday morning, and later in the afternoon on Jeju.Morning lows will stand between ten and 17 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while afternoon highs will range between 18 and 23 degrees.The warm weather will continue through Sunday, but morning lows are expected to plunge to around zero degrees early next week in inland areas.