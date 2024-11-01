Menu Content

S. Korea, US Conduct First-Ever Combined Live-Fire Training with UAVs

Written: 2024-11-01 17:36:28Updated: 2024-11-01 19:06:51

Photo : YONHAP News

The air forces of South Korea and the U.S. conducted a combined live-fire training on Friday that saw the participation of remotely piloted aircraft for the first time. 

The drill saw the participation of the RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft from South Korea’s Air Force and the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle(UAV) from the U.S. Air Force. 

The RQ-4B identified virtual signs of provocation and conducted a surveillance and reconnaissance mission to gather data. 

After receiving real-time targeting information from the RQ-4B, the MQ-9 dropped the GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition on the target in the shortest possible time.

An official with South Korea’s Air Force Operations Command said the drill was an opportunity to demonstrate the alliance’s strength.

In September 2023 the North revealed two UAVs called the Saetbyul-4 and the Saetbyul-9, which some observers said copied the outward appearance of the RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper.
