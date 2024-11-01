House Steering Committee Orders First Lady, Six Others to Appear as Witnesses in Parliamentary Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s House Steering Committee issued orders on Friday requiring first lady Kim Keon-hee and six others to appear as witnesses in a parliamentary audit.Opposition lawmakers on the committee pushed the orders through after the seven figures failed to attend the audit of the top office.The other witnesses are presidential secretary for civil service discipline Lee Won-mo, two officials with the office of the secretary to the president for national planning, and three former and incumbent officials with the Presidential Security Service.The opposition camp intends to question them about allegations that the top office meddled in party elections and that laws were broken in the process of relocating the presidential residence.In making its case, the opposition cited a 2022 conversation between President Yoon Suk Yeol and power broker Myung Tae-kyun.Ruling People Power Party Rep. Bae June-young denounced the orders, saying the opposition acted recklessly while not asking for the presence of the 30 witnesses the ruling party had sought to question.