N. Korean, Russian Foreign Ministers Vow to Enhance Cooperation

Top diplomats of Russia and North Korea have pledged to reinforce their ties, in the face of dangers and challenges they face from outside forces.According to foreign media, including the AFP and Sputnik, North Korea’s foreign minister Choe Son-hui and her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held discussions in Moscow on Friday in Moscow on Friday.Lavorv said at the start of their meeting that a very close relationship has been built between Russian and North Korean militaries and "special services," apparently referring to security matters.He then said such ties help address key security goals for the people of both Russia and North Korea.Choe, on her part, said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had affirmed on Thursday that he will not, by any means, change the course to boost the North’s nuclear arsenal. The minister said Kim made the affirmation as he said due to the dangers and challenges faced by the North, demands are growing for modernizing weapons and improving nuclear preparedness.On Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, Choe said her country is confident that Russia, under Vladimir Putin’s leadership, will prevail and promised that North Korea will always be by the side of Russia until victory day.Choe departed from Pyongyang on Monday and arrived in Moscow on Wednesday via Vladivostok.