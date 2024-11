Photo : YONHAP News

BLACKPINK member Rosé's latest collab with American pop star Bruno Mars, "APT.," has reached number two on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart, the highest ranking on the chart by a female K-pop artist.After debuting at number four on October 25, "APT." jumped two spots to number two in the latest chart released on Friday, topped by Gigi Perez's "Sailor Song."PSY's 2012 megahit "Gangnam Style" is the only song by a K-pop artist to have topped the British singles chart.Inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, "APT." is a prerelease of Rosé's first full-length solo album, "rosie," set to be released on December 6."APT." hit number eight on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, while the music video, featuring both Rosé and Bruno Mars, surpassed 200 million views within just eleven days of its release.