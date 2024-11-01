Avg. Prices of Gasoline, Diesel Rise for 3rd Straight Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The average prices of gasoline and diesel both increased for the third consecutive week.According to the Korea National Oil Corporation's(KNOC) price information system Opinet on Saturday, the average price of gasoline rose seven-point-ten won on-week to one-thousand-600-point-two won per liter, or one U.S. dollar and 16 cents, in the fifth week of October.This marked the first time in four weeks for the average price of gasoline to surpass one-thousand-600 won, after dropping to the one-thousand-500 won range in the first week of October.The average price of diesel also rose six-point-four won to one-thousand-428-point-seven won per liter.Meanwhile, international oil prices fell this week, following eased tensions in the Middle East.The Dubai crude, which serves as South Korea's benchmark, dropped two-point-six dollars on-week to 71-point-six dollars per barrel.It usually takes about two to three weeks for changes in international oil prices to be reflected in domestic gas prices.