UNSC to Convene for Discussion on N. Korea's Latest ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will convene a session on Monday to discuss North Korea's latest test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM), the Hwasong-19.The meeting was announced by British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward on Friday, with the United Kingdom rotating as council president this month.Earlier, seven countries currently sitting on the Council, namely, South Korea, the U.S., France, Japan, Malta, Slovenia, and the U.K., called for the meeting.Raising concern over growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, Woodward said the international community has been aware of the North's military provision.She said ten-thousand troops were now going to the frontlines in Russia's war against Ukraine to be used as cannon fodder.The British diplomat said Pyongyang and Moscow's comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed earlier in the year has played a significant role in obstructing the UNSC's proper handling of issues pertaining to the North.