Photo : YONHAP News

Starting on November 8, South Korea and eight other countries will be subject to China's visa-free trial program.On its official website on Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry said travelers with passports issued by South Korea, Slovakia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, and Liechtenstein will be permitted entry visa-free until December 31, 2025.Travelers with passports issued by the nine countries will be able to enter China without a visa for up to 15 days on business and personal trips.Beijing has been expanding the visa-free trial program since last November, and it is the first time South Korea has been included in the policy.Currently, 24 countries, including Thailand and Singapore, have signed a mutual visa exemption treaty with China, while the Chinese government unilaterally exempts the visa requirement for 20 other countries, such as France and Germany.