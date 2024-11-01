Menu Content

N. Korean Leader's Sister Declares to Continue Bolstering Nuclear Capabilities

Written: 2024-11-02 14:06:21Updated: 2024-11-02 14:15:35

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, declared that the regime will continue to bolster its nuclear capabilities in protest of criticisms from the international community.

In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Workers' Party's Central Committee, said there will be no change of line to bolster the regime's nuclear forces.

On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Pyongyang's launch of a Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) as a violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.

Calling his remarks "unfair and prejudiced," Kim asked if the UN chief believes the North's self-restraint would ensure peace on the Korean Peninsula when countries hostile against the regime form a nuclear weapons-based military bloc and endangers its security.

She also asked if sanction, pressure, or threats have stopped Pyongyang, stressing they have only made the regime stronger.

In a separate statement, the North's foreign ministry referred to a UNSC meeting on the regime's ICBM launch set for Monday, accusing "hostile forces" of creating a critical situation against its security environment through "illegal double standards."
