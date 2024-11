Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) staged a rally in Seoul on Saturday, calling for a special counsel investigation into allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee.DP leadership, representatives, party members, and supporters appeared for the rally, which began at 2 p.m. near Seoul Station. DP chief Lee Jae-myung is the last person scheduled to address the crowd.In a message to party members, Lee said the special counsel probe would be the only way to find the truth behind the allegations against the first lady.The main opposition intends to place a related special counsel probe bill to a plenary vote for the third time on November 14, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's vetoing of two previous bills.On top of the first lady's alleged stock manipulation and acceptance of a luxury bag, the latest bill has also included the accusation that she had meddled in election nominations.