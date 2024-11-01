S. Korea, Canada Denounce N. Korea's Troop Deployment to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Canada strongly denounced North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia in support of its military offensive in Ukraine, calling it "a grave escalation" of tension that threatens security in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.The condemnation came in a joint statement following the two sides' first meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Ottawa on Friday as a follow-up to the two countries' signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty last May.The meeting was led by Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, and Defense Minister Bill Blair.The two sides strongly condemned the increasing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, describing it as a breach of multiple UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.Seoul and Ottawa said they are closely monitoring what Russia might be providing North Korea in return for Pyongyang's provision of weapons and troops, pledging to actively seek additional measures with the international community.The ministers also denounced the North's continued missile launches, including a test-launch of the Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) on Thursday, calling for the complete, verifiable, and irreversible dismantlement of its weapons of mass destruction.