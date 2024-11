Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) slammed the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for staging a rally outside parliament on Saturday, accusing the opposition of protecting its leader who is standing trial on corruption charges in neglect of public livelihoods.In a statement, PPP floor spokesperson Park Jun-tae said the public is well aware that the DP pushing to further aggravate political discord, despite the grave situation concerning livelihoods and national security, is its apparent attempt to defend leader Lee Jae-myung ahead of his court sentencing.The spokesperson said the DP's rally is a declaration that it intends to give up on looking after public livelihoods, urging the main opposition to give much thought to public calls to promptly handle livelihood issues.Park also criticized the DP for only focusing on an impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and political instigation during the recent parliamentary audit.