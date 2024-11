Photo : YONHAP News

Retail sales decreased for the tenth consecutive quarter, the longest losing streak since the nation started compiling related data in 1995.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the index for retail sales, a gauge of private spending, posted 100-point-seven in the July-September period, down one-point-nine percent from a year earlier.It marks the tenth consecutive fall since the index dropped zero-point-two percent in the second quarter of 2022.The decline in consumption was observed across durable goods, semidurable goods, and nondurable goods.Sales of durable goods, which include automobiles and electronic appliances, decreased zero-point-four percent in the period, while those of semidurable goods, such as clothing, slipped four-point-seven percent on-year.Sales of nondurable goods, such as food and beverages, fell one-point-four percent in the period, declining for the ninth consecutive quarter.