N. Korea, Russia Accuse US, Allies of Escalating Tensions on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and Russia have accused the United States and its allies of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with Moscow expressing its full support of the North's measures against the United States.Pyongyang and Moscow released press statements on Saturday, a day after a strategic dialogue between North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.In the statement, the two sides said that they have the common understanding that the root cause of ever-escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and other parts of the world lies in the provocations of the "U.S. and its vassal countries."Russia expressed its full support for measures taken by the North Korean leadership to deter the aggressive policy of the United States and its allies, indicating Moscow's support of the North's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.The two nations also said that at the strategic dialogue, there was an in-depth exchange of views on the practical issues for development of the bilateral relations, with the emphasis on implementing the agreements reached at the bilateral summit during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June.The statements made no mention of the North's troop deployment to Russia.