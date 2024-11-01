Ex-PPP Lawmaker Kim Young-sun Appears for Questioning over Election Nomination Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) Kim Young-sun has appeared for questioning in a probe into allegations that she provided funds to a power broker in violation of the Political Funds Act.The former PPP lawmaker appeared at the Changwon District Prosecutors Office on Sunday morning as a suspect.Kim is accused of giving approximately 90 million won on multiple occasions to Myung Tae-kyun, a power broker and key figure in a political scandal, after winning a parliamentary seat in the by-elections in June 2022 in the Changwon Uichang constituency.The prosecution suspects that Kim gave the money to Myung in exchange for his help in getting nominated for the by-elections and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the money.Myung, a self-styled political consultant, is suspected of meddling in the ruling party's candidate nomination process and other state affairs by using his personal connections with President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee.A regional election commission in Changwon asked the prosecution in December last year to investigate the former PPP lawmaker, her former accountant and Myung on charges of violating the political funds law.