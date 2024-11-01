S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Joint Aerial Exercise with B-1B Bomber

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan held a joint aerial exercise involving a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber on Sunday after North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Sunday, the combined drill was held over an overlapping section of South Korea and Japan's air defense identification zones east of Jeju Island.The latest drill saw the participation of South Korean F-15K fighter jets, the U.S.' F-16 Fighting Falcon jets and Japan's F-2 support fighter aircraft.This training was conducted with the B-1B escorted by South Korean, United States, and Japanese fighter jets flying to the planned training area and striking a simulated target quickly and accurately.The JCS said that it marks the fourth deployment of the U.S. strategic bomber to the Korean Peninsula this year and is the second joint aerial exercise among the three nations this year, adding the exercise was held in response to the North's recent ICBM launch.