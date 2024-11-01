Rival Parties Present Mixed Assessments on Parliamentary Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have mixed assessments on the 22nd National Assembly's first parliamentary audits of government offices.Ruling People Power Party (PPP) Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho has criticized that the main opposition Democratic Party buried in political strife had caused trouble to the people for a monthlong parliamentary inspection.Choo also accused the DP of neglecting people's livelihoods and instead focusing on protecting and serving its party leader.The opposition party, however, claimed that the biggest achievement in the parliamentary audit was exposing the ugly face of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration with the revelation of Yoon's phone conversation with Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker.Last week, the DP released a recorded audio file of a phone conversation between Yoon and Myung, indicating that Yoon used his influence for a former ruling party lawmaker to help her win the nomination for the by-elections in June 2022.DP Floor Leader Park Chan-dae said that his party has revealed more than 30 allegations involving first lady Kim Keon-hee during the parliamentary inspection.