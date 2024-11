Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures in the country’s central region are expected to drop drastically starting Monday afternoon, and weather forecasters may issue a cold wave advisory for Tuesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, mercury levels nationwide ranged between seven and 16 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, above normal for this time of year.Daytime highs in the central region are expected to rise to about 15 degrees Celsius, while other parts of the country should see highs between 16 and 23 degrees.With cold northwesterly winds approaching the Korean Peninsula, morning lows in the central region are expected to plunge to around five degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.Daytime highs are likely to rise to 15 degrees.A cold wave advisory, issued when morning lows fall ten degrees or more from the previous day, could be put in place for parts of the central region.