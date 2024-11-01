Ruling Party Chief Announces Launch of Health Care Reform Talks Nov. 11

Photo : YONHAP News

A four-way dialogue on health care reform is set to begin November 11, but one of the four sides may be absent.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon announced the launch date at a party Supreme Council meeting on Monday, saying no issue is more urgent than the health of the people.The dialogue was to involve the government, the medical community and both rival parties, but the ruling party intends to proceed without the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) should the opposition continue to set preconditions.The Democratic Party has shown a lukewarm stance on the talks, citing the nonparticipation of trainee doctors.While the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences and the Korean Association of Medical Colleges have agreed to take part, the Korean Intern Resident Association and the Korean Medical Association have refused.Stressing that it was the opposition party that initially proposed the four-way consultative body, Han urged the Democratic Party to join the negotiations.