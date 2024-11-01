Delegation to Return after NATO/EU Briefing on NK Troops Deployment, Visit to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

A government delegation that briefed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) and the European Union(EU) on North Korea's troop deployment to Russia and discussed the matter with officials in Ukraine is set to return home on Monday.The delegation's return date was mentioned by Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, when he met with South Korean correspondents in Washington last Wednesday.The minister said upon its return, the delegation is expected to set the direction of Seoul's response and take "necessary steps" in cooperation with the international community.Some of these steps reportedly include sending a team to Ukraine to monitor and analyze developments regarding the North Korean troops. The team may also take part in the questioning of detained North Korean soldiers.Based on precedence during the former administrations of Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, the government reportedly believes that a small-scale military deployment to an overseas battlefield for monitoring or analysis could proceed without a parliamentary consent.