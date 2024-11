Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said an illegal military coordination between North Korea and Russia poses a big threat to national security.In an annual budget policy speech to parliament on Monday, as read by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Yoon pledged to operate the South Korea-U.S. "integrated" extended deterrence system based on last April's Washington Declaration, bolstering deterrence against the North's nuclear program.The president promised to thoroughly prepare for all possible scenarios and to strengthen and defend national security.He vowed to realize the vision to become a global pivotal state based on a firm alliance with the U.S. and a trilateral security cooperation also involving Japan.Yoon pledged efforts to expand public consensus at home and abroad over the North's human rights violations and international support for a vision to achieve a free unified Korea.